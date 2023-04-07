It will be five years Nuria M. Deano (Madrid, 52 years old) His car was stolen. The police called him as soon as they found him. He had to pick it up at a municipal garage. On the way, he passed through Las Barranquillas, a shanty town south of the capital. He saw the syringes and the people wandering around, drugged in broad daylight, against crumbling walls and clothes hanging on the lines. The stamp had an impact on him and led him to other years: those of the fervor for heroin and the campaigns against AIDS, which in the eighties he killed yes or yes. She was then a university student. And so, from the contrast between innocent youth and the duels of adult life, she was born. I will call myself Silver Stardust (Upside down, 2023). It is his first novel, written over four years.

In it, we follow in the footsteps of Silver, who in most of the chapters is barely a child; he is the youngest of five siblings in a wealthy family, and who spends his free time playing between the streets and the train tracks in the mountains of Madrid. Along with his friends, he discovers tobacco and hashish, and in the meantime threatens to fulfill his lifelong dream: honor his father and enter the Real Madrid youth academy. “When I took the manuscript to a literary agency, the main amendment came from a young trainee, who did not understand in what world children spend so much time alone and lighting cigarettes,” recalls Deaño. The ones in her book were other times.

More information

There is another Silver, the adult. Someone who got hooked on heroin, has seen his relatives die and, decades later, continues with the ritual: he rides a kunda, travel to the town, hand over the money you have with you and start consuming in the same car back. With it, change even the jargon. The shoot It is the syringe with which to inject drugs, and which some inadvertently leave dangling from their arm. We also discover that needles are scarier than guns, and that the worst years of heroin left some survivors, like Silver: condemned to wander through the lowest social ladder in all of Madrid. “Drug addicts were the great outcasts of our society,” says the writer, when some believed that AIDS was transmitted even by touch.

Little does this protagonist resemble its author. She is an editor and journalist, and has translated several Italian and French books into Spanish. Her imprint lives in other details of fiction, such as in the small portraits of a villa with a pool and garden; in the dynamics of a large family, hardened by raised voices and harsh treatment. Also, in the heartbeat of the youngest, that she sees in the mother a villain who protects her and feels her father as a friend who consents to her. “Growing up will mean understanding that love was hidden more in the former than in the latter,” reflects Deaño. And while Silver plays soccer in the corridors, and breaks a mirror, the head of the family tours the most expensive neighborhoods of Madrid in her Mercedes. The writer wanted to dispatch, she admits, against the nouveau riche that Spain brought with it during the late Franco regime. She was also the youngest of five siblings.

Affective life was difficult, he notes, in those years. The children read the same novels, spoke the same language and listened to the same music as the adults, and so does the restless Silver. Perhaps for this reason, Deaño has written a tender work, devoid of great revelations, but spun between modest events, such as the transition from winter to summer and the arrival of a new neighbor. While the father spends more and more time in another woman’s house, her mother lengthens her hours in bed, not wanting to go out into the world and with less and less life to offer her offspring. Silences begin to abound in it and in him, screams. Forms of abuse that used to be more subtle, and for some even natural, but in this book they smell of tragedy, since they will have as dessert the fall of the youngest into heroin.

“Silver has everything, except the love of his parents. And that generation, the one that gave in to drugs, grew up without love”, the journalist maintains. It took time for her to make the leap and write, after decades of editing the proposals of others. Today, he fantasizes about running out of the first edition and thinks about the words of its editors: they have found a very visual text, in which children go out to buy ice cream and hashish at the same time, and which takes us to pointed houses with slate roofs black. Maybe it would be worth to lift a series. Her family has also congratulated her, and they applaud the tribute to her mother, who only feels an appetite when the piece of food on her plate is very small. Deaño, she affirms that she hardly had a hard time putting herself in the shoes of a child. Adolescence is pure narrative, she says. It writes itself. Another thing was finding a publisher, despite the fact that she herself worked in the union: “No one publishes the first novel for a 50-year-old woman.”

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.