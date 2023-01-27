The researcher of Murcian origin and consultant to the World Bank defends at the XII Iberian Congress on Water Management “a serious debate on the irrigation we want”
“My cousins are going to kill me!”, the expert in water governance Nuria Hernández-Mora Zapata (Madrid, 55 years old) warns the journalist from LA VERDAD half jokingly: economist, doctor in Geography, with two master’s degrees from universities from Cornell and Wisconsin and a consultant to the World Bank and the Ministry of the Environment, in
#Nuria #HernándezMora #Mar #Menor #victim #cycle #unsustainability
Leave a Reply