Nuria Fergo is convinced that in another life she was mexican and when listening to her interpret from the soul, we have no doubt. Originally from Nerja, a municipality in the province of Malaga, SpainWhen she was a little girl she discovered her passion for ranchera musicone of the most representative genres of Mexican music. He grew up listening to Rocío Dúrcal, considered “the most Mexican Spanish”. In a very nice chat for Debate via Zoom from the “Motherland”, the singer comments: “I listened to the mariachis and I got a rush that said: ‘I had to be Mexican in another life, it’s not normal that I don’t has gone to Mexico and feels this”‘.

Curiously, long before he knew he wanted to be an artist, he made a special promise to his mother: would record an album of rancheras. The first time that Nuria Fergó went on stage, it was the karaoke of Telecinco (Spanish television channel), she sang “It was so little your love” by Rocío Dúrcal and she won. Given this, she was quite clear: “this is my thing, mom, I want to be an artist.”

Life has taken her down several paths, one of which was to first edition of the program Triumph operation, becoming known in Spain. Later, she began her career with a flamenco record, then a bolero and copla record, and a pop record. With 20 years of artistic careerstill had the thorn of recording a ranchero album, something I longed for since I was little. “It was a promise I made to my mother: ‘Mom, even if it’s a demo, I’ll record it for you.'”

Just as she is convinced of having been Mexican in another life, the woman from Malaga also knows that things come when they have to come, “if it’s for you, they’ll come to you, the universe has been putting everything in my way, until I reached where I am now”. She has fulfilled her dream and promise, and after 13 years of releasing an album (he was posting only singles), we presents his album “With permission”, Produced by the Spanish composer, producer and arranger Jacobo Calderónwho has worked with Alejandro Sanz, Luis Fonsi, David Bisbal, Joaquín Sabina, Miley Cyrus, Vicente Fernández, Ricardo Montaner and many more.

Nuria Fergó longs to travel to Mexico for the first time soon. Photo: courtesy

“If I have to bet big, I’m going to do it with the record that really comes from my heart, that’s why I went with the producer Jacobo Calderón, I knocked on his door, I told him: ‘Jacobo, I need you to make me a rancheras record. “, and he said to me: “how? Are you going to make a ranchera record here in Spain? Nuria, do you know that you are not going to play on the radio?” I told him: “Jacobo, I don’t care, my goal is MexicoI’m going to make my record in Spain, I’m going to do my promotion, for people to listen to this precious record that you’re going to make, but my goal is Mexico, I’m going there, I want people there to know me, how artist I need to change a bit, a new stage, like starting from scratch, I’ve been working here for 20 years and I need that illusion of starting again, with people who don’t know me, who listen to my voice, my way of singing, my way of interpreting “.

Jacobo Calderón let her know that they would surpass the ranch productions that other interpreters have made, since a lot of investment is needed and it was something that the singer could not afford. However, so that it would not end up like a karaoke record, he suggested that she think of songs that had a very important meaning for her, an idea that fascinated her, so she began to remember the songs she listened to as a child and the ones she listened to. His parents.

The song that yes or yes should be on the album, was “The cat under the rain”one of the most iconic songs by the late Rocío Dúrcal, “because I grew up with her, because I listened to her songs, it’s a great song.” Nuria Fergó invited Marina Carmona to record her as a duet. “The song has turned out so fine, it’s feeling the notes, it’s feeling the lyrics, feeling the melody, getting in and making it yours.”

“Son of the moon” to the sound of the mariachi, thanks to Nuria Fergó and Jacobo Calderón

Other songs from his album “With permission” is “Son of the Moon” by Mecano. “The first time I heard Ana Torroja singing that song I said: ‘what a personal voice this woman has, then the story, the type of music, struck me and I said: ‘why not a Child of the moon we make it ranchera’, for Jacobo Calderón it has also been a challenge and he told me: ‘Nuria, you have given me a gift by giving me this job, the job of making music’, because he has had to write that music, so that the mariachis play it and record it”.

Nuria Fernandez Gomez (his real name), describes the entire process of creating his long-awaited ranch album as magical, in which he has surrounded himself with a terrific team, which has been involved in the project as if it were their own.

“A beautiful record has come out, for me it is my jewel record, a record that everyone should have at home because they are classics, they are songs by such good artists and such beautiful lyrics, true stories that can be interpreted, for That’s why I have been faithful to my style, I have not been adapting to the times and to the music that has been playing in order to maintain myself, I have said: ‘I have this way of singing, I let myself be carried away by what my heart threw me’, and thanks to that I have a loyal audience that has been with me for 20 years”.

For two decades, He has managed to stay in the music industry without having the backing of a multinational or a record company behind him.“I have a loyal audience that likes what I do, I am one for singing stories, beautiful lyrics that reach me, so that when you hear me sing, it reaches you too”.

This extraordinary record production, made with the heart, also includes classics such as “La media vuelta”, “Volver, volver”, “La bikina”, “Quererte a ti”, “Te amaré”, “Paloma brava”, “Y nos they gave the ten” and “What say the people”.

“I want you to know me, I want you to listen to me, soon I will be able to go to Mexico to do the face-to-face promotion, earn your love and hopefully, which is what I want, give a concert.”

A message for Nuria Fergó from the past

Seeing yourself in this beautiful and special moment in your personal and artistic life, reminds her of the past, that Nuria Fergó who wanted everything at once, but he understood that things were achieved little by little. And precisely to her “I” of those years, she would say that she would continue as she was doing, without losing hope.

“Because I have never lost hope in this profession, ‘keep on like this, keep on hoping, keep on visualizing, imagine where you want to be’, and I would give you advice to seek help to manage emotions, mental healthBecause being an artist and everything that I have had to experience since that television show, losing my anonymity from one day to the next, fame all of a sudden, all of this has taken its toll because you don’t know how to manage that and it affects your body, your state, I was one of the first to go to the psychologist, I went headlong, it is true that I have not stopped, things are happening to you and you need the help of a professional to give you tools to manage all that”.

Several have been Spanish artists who have conquered the hearts of Mexicans when interpreting rancheras, like Rocío Dúrcal or Natalia Jiménez (former vocalist of La Quinta Estación). Now It’s Nuria Fergó’s turn, who, with his melodic and soft voice, will enter the ears of the public in Mexico and will stay in their hearts. Without a doubt, the malagueña is a worthy interpreter of ranchera music.

He tells his loyal fans: “thank you so much because they give me life, thanks to them, I am where I am, I have it very clear, thank you my followers who listen to my music, who come to my concerts, I continue to fulfill my dream, thanks to them , I will be eternally grateful, on top of that I am living off music, which is my passion, I couldn’t be more fortunate”. AND about the promise he made, he stressed: “mom, you already have it, I love you”.

