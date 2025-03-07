03/07/2025



Updated at 11: 38h.





Nuria Fergó (45 years old) has shared with his followers one of the most devastating news of his life: his father has been diagnosed with cancer. The singer posted a photograph from the hospital with a hard message: «You never think that it can touch you because it is a lottery. It touched my father. Cancer. The Juntita family, by his side to give him all the love and enjoy him as much as he can ».

The artist has always been characterized by being a very familiar person and above all, by the narrow link he has with her parents, who coincidentally meet the same day, which is why every October 12, Nuria dedicates them an emotional publication in their networks. «Today is my parents’ birthday !!! And Pilar Day and Hispanic Day !! I congratulate you !!!! », wrote last year.

However, this is not the only varapalo who has had to face the actress in recent months. Last June his partner, Juan Pablo Lauro, remained admitted for fifteen days at the ICU because of pneumonia caused by the pneumococcal bacteria.

As the Fergio herself assured in her networks, her family came “to put themselves in the worst” due to the seriousness of his state. However, already in the plant the pilot himself spoke about what happened and gave details of his recovery: “I have taken my oxygen, have taken my drain and gradually get recovering,” he said.









While the couple announced their commitment in September 2023, a year later the artist was forced to postpone the ceremony. As revealed in statements to ‘Gtres’: «Right now and as at the time I also told you, we have no date because it is not a priority. Priority is work. We have some professions that are not stable, so when there is, we must take advantage of it and marry is a party because I am living as if they were married, which right now we have no date and we are super focused on work, ”he said. So far Nuria or Juan Pablo have pronounced again and it is unknown if they have already set a date for the wedding.