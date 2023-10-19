Many reasons make it almost necessary to go see ‘La isla del aire’, the show that stars today afternoon at the Teatro Romea. One of those that provides the most weight is that it is the farewell to the stage of Nuria Espert, one of the great ladies of theater. The 87-year-old actress, in the role of the story’s grandmother, is able to attract all eyes in a montage that seems to be tailored to her needs. Along with Nuria Espert, the cast is completed with another of the actresses who are part of the history of this country, Vicky Peña, as well as Teresa Vallicrosa, Claudia Benito and Candela Serrat.

‘The island of air’

When:

Friday, October 20, at 8 p.m.

Where:

Romea Theater in Murcia.

Tickets:

20, 22 and 25 euros.

Another reason for the high level of this work is its direction: the several times winner of prestigious theater awards Mario Gas is at the helm of this production by Teatre Romea de Murcia based on the original novel by Alejandro Palomas, published in 2005. The Catalan writer, translator and journalist stands out for his novels about lack of communication and family difficulties and has won awards such as the 2018 Nadal.

The story of this work takes us to Menorca, where a family of five women from three generations, guided by old Mencía (played by Espert), embark on a boat trip to the Isla del Aire. All of them have been mistreated by men and by life. Abandoned and deceived. During the show, the protagonists will tell secrets and Mencía will force them to face the truth in the middle of her journey.

Vicky Peña is part of the cast of this work based on the original novel by Alejandro Palomas

Added to their dramas is the recent disappearance of Helena, one of Mencía’s granddaughters, who is very present in the family’s minds. She is the sixth character who does not appear in person, but is essential to understand the inconsolable grief that Lía (Vicky Peña) feels. Her mother, Mencía, is the only one capable of making him face her loss, the same one who begins the game of telling secrets and uncovers Pandora’s box, knowing that her daughters and granddaughters are hiding things. But she will also have to listen to the harsh words of her daughters, who remind her of the mistakes she made.

The hardships are visible and suffered, so much so that the public may feel identified with some of them: “That if life has hurt you, that it has hurt you, that if men do this, that if they were other times… A major drama. The five protagonists present in first person the wounds in their souls, the most complex to heal and those that they do not want to hear, with acid dialogues, sometimes sarcastic and humorous, in a necessary catharsis. Both face abandonment, loneliness, anger, and frustration. Of all this, the one who knows the most is the oldest of all, Grandma Mencia, who is aware of everything that happens to the women in her family.