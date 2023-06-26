Nuria Diosdado during a competition in South Korea, in 2019. Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

Nuria Diosdado (Guadalajara, 32 years old) has found her best version over the years. The water has tanned him to be the main face of artistic swimming in Mexico. The Mexican established herself as the best in the free solo event in the entire region by winning the gold medal.

Diosdado, who in other routines with Joana Jiménez has preferred to give his routines a more eighties touch, opted for a fine staging to the rhythm of Thanks to life, composed by Violeta Parra and sung by Mercedes Sosa. The Mexican routine had a difficulty of 27.85, one of the highest on this occasion. The judges valued it in the best way by giving it 161.25 points above the competitors from Aruba, Colombia, Cuba and El Salvador.

Artistic swimming has shone with the first medal for the Diosdado-Joana Jiménez duo, who triumphed in the technical duet. In addition, the mixed duo of Itzamary González and Diego Villalobos kept the silver. In a lonely way, in addition, Joana Jiménez was the second best in technical solo.

The strength of Janeth Gomez

In weightlifting, the Mexicans have shone. Soraya Jiménez’s heirs have won eight silver medals and two other bronzes. Janeth Gómez, who was crowned world champion in the last Grand Prix in Cuba, stood out. She there she stayed with two golds and one silver. Now, in El Salvador, she won two silver medals in the 59-kilogram division in the snatch and clean and jerk. She is joined by Karla Ortiz (64 kilos), Andrea de la Herrán (49 kilos) in snatch and Yesica Hernández (49 kilos) in clean and jerk. In the male branch Jorge Cárdenas won two silvers (73 kilos) and Juan Barco also won second place.

The women’s sports shooting team made up of Alejandra Zavala, Andrea Ibarra and Alejandra Cervantes won gold in the 10-meter air pistol category. There was also a full Mexican podium as Mayan Oliver, Mariana Arceo and Catherine Oliver took the top three places in modern pentathlon. Mexico, in total, adds 10 golds, 15 silvers and 10 bronzes.

