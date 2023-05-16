Nuria Diosdado and Joana Jiménez, during a competition in Budapest, in 2022. BSR Agency (Getty Images)

Nuria Diosdado and Joana Jiménez have found their revenge. At the Tokyo Olympics they fell short of the podium in artistic swimming. The twelfth place was not the fair scale for some Mexicans who have fought to gain a place in the elite of the great athletes in the pool. Diosdado and Jiménez kept on top of it in order to achieve the perfection that the rigorous judges demand so much. This Monday, at the World Cup in Egypt, the Mexicans have reached the top by winning the gold medal.

Nuria Diosdado, the main face of synchronized swimming in Mexico, has achieved her greatest milestone at 32 years of age. She in Tokyo she added her third participation in an Olympic Games (2012, 2016 and 2020). The first two cycles of hers were done with Karem Achach. For the Japanese appointment, Joana Jiménez was her right hand. “Joana has a road ahead of her. He came to inject me with the energy that I lacked when I was in a stable moment,” Diosdado said in August 2021. Jiménez, 29, was important for them to try a complex routine at this year’s World Cup, the most difficult among the finalists, according to the jury.

The Mexicans achieved a score of 227.6626, higher than the Kazakhs (210.0042) and the French (208.9208). This time, the swimsuit was decorated with flower shapes, including three on the chest. There was not a movement that meant a penalty or something that took away the perpetual smile of the swimmers.

Two days earlier, the Mexican squad made up of Regina Alferez, María Fernanda Arellano, Daniela Estrada, Itzamary González, Glenda Inzunza, Luisa Rodríguez, Jessica Sobrino and Pamela Nuzhet, led by Diosdado and Jiménez, also won historic gold in the technique test mixed. Both medals achieved are given in the context of turbulence in the Swimming Federation, in which its last president Kiril Todorov is accused of embezzlement. In addition, the Mexican team had to find funds to pay for their flight, meals and stay at the World Cup. The Telmex Foundation, owned by businessman Carlos Slim, put up the money for it, in addition to the fact that the swimmers themselves sold bathing suits and a commemorative towel so that the resource would not be lacking. The swimmers accused a lack of support from the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade). The institution, so far, has not spoken or congratulated the achievements of the athletes.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, congratulated the Mexican swimmers on Monday and tried to minimize the lack of support from Conade. “Of the 10 competitors, six belong to the Sedena [al Ejército y Marina]”, said the president. The Armed Forces, for more than a decade, has recruited the best Mexican athletes to represent them as an institution in exchange for granting them a salary and sports facilities, however, athletes who do not have this support depend on what they can grant. the Conade (an organization that depends on the budget of the Ministry of Education), a private university or private sponsors.

