Nuria Diosdado and Joana Jiménez during one of their participations in the Tokyo Olympic Games. Al Bello (Getty Images)

The elegance of the swimmers have placed Mexico at the top of the Olympus. Joana Jiménez and Nuria Diosdado gave their country a gold medal in the Salvadoran pool at the Central American and Caribbean Games. The Mexicans won the medal in the first two days of competition and endorse their great moment that found its first peak in the last Artistic Swimming World Cup in Egypt.

On the morning of this Saturday, Joana Jiménez, who belongs to the Armed Forces, won the silver medal in the technical solo event, placing second (210.950) behind the Colombian Mónica Arango (223.7517). Hours later, Jiménez returned to the pool with her duo Nuria Diosdado, a benchmark for Mexican swimming. Both achieved a technical duet score of 222.1617 with an electronic mix of various songs from the eighties: Another brick in the wall, Sweet dreams, eye of tiger life is life, take me… The musical combo added to their graceful movements earned them to reign in the test with the routine with greater difficulty.

Diosdado and Jiménez have seen their level grow. At the Tokyo Olympics they finished in twelfth place. In the World Cup held last May they stood out to win the gold medal as a couple. The entire Mexican team won three golds and one bronze that time, something never seen before in this sport. The feat had a background script: they succeeded despite adversity. The National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade) stripped them since last January of the resources that by law correspond to swimmers due to a conflict with the Mexican Swimming Federation.

The Mexican swimmers did not want to be left without competing, so they took a step. They broke through the wall of taboos and set out to collect resources on their own. Sale of bathing suits, towels, containers… Everything helped. But the real help was in the offices of one of the most powerful businessmen in Mexico, Carlos Slim, who offered to pay for the entire trip to that Egyptian World Cup. They were asked to bring at least one medal. The result surprised them.

The dispute between Conade and the swimmers ended in the Mexican courts. A federal judge determined that the sports institution acted in bad faith and should immediately return their sports scholarships. The organization led by Ana Gabriela Guevara, cornered, had to give in. The swimmers, who want to avoid clashing with the authorities, dove in and fished for gold.

