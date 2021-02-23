After only one day, most of the students in Nuremberg have to study from home again. Because of the high number of new corona infections in the city with its around 518,000 inhabitants, distance learning has been largely back since Tuesday, Lord Mayor Marcus König (CSU) said according to Bavarian Broadcasting. “It’s not an easy decision, but safety comes first.”

The daycare centers are also returning to emergency care. In addition, the nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. applies again. It had only been picked up last week.

In Nuremberg, however, the final classes of grammar schools, technical and vocational high schools and vocational schools that write their final exams before Easter will continue to have classroom and alternating classes, explained school clerk Cornelia Trinkl.

According to the Robert Koch Institute in Nuremberg, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week is 101.5 – and the trend is rising. Nuremberg’s health officer Britta Walthelm believes the city is at the turning point for a third wave – and attributes this to the more contagious virus variants. They now make up 22 percent of the new corona cases in Nuremberg.

Nuremberg's Lord Mayor Marcus König is concerned.

From the end of the week, the city’s top will sit down again and reassess the situation for the coming week, said Mayor König. In the course of the measures, he appealed to citizens to comply with the contact restrictions even when the temperature rises and the weather is nice. In the end this was no longer the case.

British mutation also spreads in Leads

Nuremberg had an incidence of almost 400 in December 2020 and a lot worked out that should not be gambled away now, said König.

In Fürth, too, the seven-day incidence has recently risen rapidly – to over 70. The British mutation B.1.1.7 is spreading in the Middle Franconian city with around 128,000 inhabitants. With regard to the situation at the schools in Nuremberg, Fürth’s school advisor Markus Braun said that it was “really bitter” for everyone. And further: “That shows how difficult the situation is. I was hoping we will continue ”.

On February 12, the seven-day incidence in Fürth fell below 35 for the first time since October 2020. Last weekend, 70 was reached, on Monday the Robert Institute (RKI) reported a value of 73.9 for the city and 71.3 for the district.

Overall, the number of new infections is stagnating in Bavaria. The RKI reported 412 new cases within 24 hours as well as a nationwide incidence value of 58. On Monday, it had calculated an incidence of 58.4 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days for the Free State.

While this value has decreased slightly, the situation on the border with the Czech Republic appears to be getting worse. The incidence in the Tirschenreuth district rose to 355 – currently the highest value nationwide.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder defended the school and daycare openings on Monday. “No, it’s not a mistake,” he said in Munich. The students needed a perspective. “We are experiencing collateral damage in students.”

“More security, that is almost impossible”

Söder went on to say: “We now have alternating lessons, we have incidence dependency, we have masks, we have test concepts, so much more on safety issues, that is almost impossible.” The next ten days will show how it turns out the openings affected the spread of the virus. In addition, the regional chief also called for rapid tests to be used in schools.

He also announced further easing for the beginning of next week. In addition to hairdressers, other body-friendly services such as foot care as well as gardening, garden centers and flower shops are likely to open again in the Free State, said the CSU boss.

According to data, which the daily mirror compiles, there are currently 242 districts in Germany with more than 50 new corona cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days. Around 64 percent of Germany’s population live in them.

According to this, 159 districts have a seven-day incidence of less than 50 – 63 of them are below the value of 35, which is now an important mark for further easing of the corona restrictions. On a national average, the incidence is 63.6.