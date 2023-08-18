EA heavy thunderstorm flooded large parts of downtown Nuremberg on Thursday evening. Police and fire brigade were called to hundreds of operations. According to an initial assessment, no one was seriously injured in the storm, as spokesmen for the police and fire brigade announced in the evening on request.

According to the fire brigade, a thunderstorm cell had formed above all in downtown Nuremberg. Cellars and underground garages were flooded, traffic lights were out. According to the police, 8 to 9 underpasses were flooded. Cars stopped in the water, occupants were trapped, but were able to free themselves through the windows, as a fire department spokesman said. Even a tram could not continue in an underpass because of the water masses. The Frankenschnellweg, the inner-city part of Autobahn 73, had to be partially closed.

The supplier N-Energie reported several power outages. According to the police, five parts of the city were affected, mostly only individual streets. According to the fire brigade, a substation was also affected by the storm with a major power failure as a result. Due to the immense rainfall and strong gusts of wind, roof tiles had fallen and trees had fallen, according to the police.

According to the police headquarters in Central Franconia, the first storm-related emergency calls were received around 5:20 p.m. According to its own statements, the operations center had to coordinate almost 200 storm-related operations. A fire department spokesman spoke in the evening of 626 deployment sites. In some cases, the emergency lines were overloaded despite the increase in staff. The fire brigade called on people on platform X (formerly Twitter) to stay at home and only call the emergency services in “absolute emergencies”.

In what was probably the most dramatic scene of the storm, a family with babies had to free themselves from the floods. Citing videos from the news agency “News5”, the “Nürnberger Nachrichten” reports that the police officers who arrived shortly thereafter were up to their chests in water. The family was probably not injured.

Activists of the Last Generation group announced on Thursday evening that they would interrupt their blockade actions in Nuremberg. “We don’t have to block, the climate crisis is taking over for us,” it said in a statement after the thunderstorm. Activists partially brought traffic to a standstill in Nuremberg and Fürth on Thursday.

The consequences of the storm kept the helpers in suspense throughout Friday night. The police forces were “still in great demand,” it said late in the evening. The fire brigade had only completed around 200 sites around 10 p.m.