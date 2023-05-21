No F1, eyes on the Nürburgring

For obvious reasons, Formula 1 has decided not to race this weekend in Imola, in an area plagued by bad weather and a terrible flood that has caused death and destruction throughout Emilia Romagna; the WEC is waiting to be able to concentrate fully on the weekend of the 24 Hours of Le Mans (which will take place on 10-11 June) and MotoGP is also at a standstill, in what is a sort of ‘spring break’ waiting to race at June on the Mugello circuit.

However, the fact that the main categories of motorsport on four and two wheels are at a standstill is giving way to other leagues to get a well-deserved visibility. From this point of view, the stop of all the main international series seems to have smiled above all at one event in particular: the 24 Hours Nürburgring.

What an unique #heartrace atmosphere all around the track! We say thank you to 235,000 spectators.#24hNBR pic.twitter.com/Z06L82ZUBM — Nurburgring (@nuerburgring) May 21, 2023

Germany still loves motorsport

The classic German endurance race, which took place for the first time in 1970 and which is now in its 51st edition, was held on the legendary Nordschleife course and it is a guarantee – year after year – of charm and emotions. This year, the response from the public who flocked to the facility was particularly satisfactory.

The official social accounts of the circuit and of the event have in fact celebrated the achievement of 235,000 spectators. An important result that bears witness to how the world of endurance racing, also for the GT categories, is more alive than ever, as is the passion for motor racing in Germany despite the fact that the F1 calendar has not touched the country for several seasons now Teutonic. But, as they say, you don’t live on Circus alone.