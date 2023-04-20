There is another new Nürburgring record for front-wheel drive cars.

It used to not really be a category to be proud of: the Nürburgring record for front-wheel drive cars. That’s like a veggie burger contest. That doesn’t make anyone happy. But where the meat substitutes got better and better, the same applies to the front-wheel drivers.

Because they are not only fast ‘front and front wheel drive’, some are really very fast. In fact, if you look at the power, it actually turns out that the front-wheel drive is superior. That is also the limiting factor, because 600 hp on four wheels is fine, but 300 hp on the front wheels is a bit the max.

Nürburgring front wheel drive record

Anyway, there is a new title holder and that has become: Honda! Yes, the Japanese hold the record again. the Honda Civic Type-R set a time of… 7:44,881.

A record is a record, but it is fair to say that at 20.8 kilometers with changing weather conditions, a few seconds can make a difference. But hey, they’ve got the record with their fast Civic and 7:44.881 is seriously fast for a car with ‘only’ 320 hp. A BMW M5 with about double the power and four-wheel drive is about the same speed

Tricky comparison

It is a bit difficult to compare with other times, because they have driven on the ‘long’ part of 20.8 km. The start and finish line is the same line since 2019, not before. The starting line was then a bit further away (just before entering the first corner), which saves about 4-5 seconds. So compared to the old days, the Civic Type-R sits at 07:39.500 approximately. So faster than several very fast BMWs, Porsches and Ferraris.

In recent years, this record has been constantly changing. Seat, Honda and Renault were engaged in a fierce battle. The Seat Leon is now a Cupra Leon (and not available in really hot versions), while the career of the Mégane Renault Sport is unfortunately over. Honda therefore has the empire alone and makes grateful use of it.

You can watch the video below:

Read more? These are 9 great front-wheel drive cars from the ’90s!

This article Nürburgring record for front-wheel drivers to… appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Nürburgring #record #frontwheel #drive #cars #to..