Next time you’re at the Nürburgring for a day out Touristenfahrten and the track is closed because someone brushed it into the crash barriers, check out the Nürburgring museum. This museum is called Ringwerk and at times when the circuit is closed when it should be open, you also get a 10 percent discount on the entrance. In the museum this month an exhibition about the deceased Sabine Schmitz.

The exhibition is called Queen of the Nürburgrings – Child of the Eifel† The exhibition was set up with the support of her family and friends. It gives fans a very personal insight into Sabine Schmitz’s life.

There are motorsport milestones and successes on display, as well as private moments and exhibits never before seen in public. For example Sabine’s racing clothes, her piano on which she played at Christmas, but also things related to her love for painting and animals. The exhibition can be seen at Ringwerk from 27 May. Not a coincidence, because that is the weekend of the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring.

The Nürburgring queen and TopGear presenter died just over a year ago at the age of 51 from a rare form of cancer. The first bend of the Nordschleife is named after her. In good German the bend is called the Sabine-Schmitz-Kurve. The organization describes the bend as ‘the entrance to the Nürburgring’.