You tap the pass against the scanner, the barriers open and you crawl over the annoying threshold onto the Nürburgring. And suddenly you see in the corner of your eye that you forgot to refuel. Previously you had two options: drive your round very quietly or choose death or the gladioli. Now there is a third option: you stop at the ‘new’ pit lane of the Nürburgring at T13.

Anyone who ever drives digital laps on the Nürburgring Nordschleife (and not on the Touristenfahrten layout) will recognize this pit lane. It’s the place where you play games like Gran Turismo the free training sessions start with online games. Next to this pit lane is the old start/finish. The pit lane itself is not new (in fact it used to be the entrance at TF), but previously it was closed during Touristenfahrten.

The pit lane at T13 is right after the entrance to the Nürburgring

The new pit lane is about a minute after where you enter the track on public days. You are free to stop there during your round, for example to check your tire pressure or to just wait quietly for your buddy, who has fallen behind due to the crowds at the barriers. There is room for about a hundred cars.

The pit lane is especially useful if you want to do several laps in a row. Then you don’t have to leave the track, but you can stop there to rest. It is also the place where car brands line up for a record attempt and take a photo with the lap time after the attempt. The records are measured from the start/finish next to the pit lane at T13.

Less traffic around the Ring

“Previously, all drivers had to take a break in the parking lot at or near the Nordschleife access road. Especially on busy days, this cost the frequent riders on the Ring time. The alternative that has now been created – with a direct exit and exit – is therefore much more attractive for a short rest and also relieves traffic on the access road,” says the Nürburgring.

Nürburgring website Bridge to Gantry calls it “probably the biggest change to public sessions in the last 20 years.” The pit lane is officially still a test. If all goes well, the new stop at T13 could become a permanent thing. Below you can see in a video by Misha Charoudin what the reopened pit lane looks like.