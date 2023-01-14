two arrests Father furious about the fine that his son received, plans a heavy bomb attack on the agent’s house

A man was so angry about a ticket his son had received that he ordered a targeted attack on the home of a police officer in Best. This is evident from a preliminary investigation. The attack had a major impact on the agent’s family and on the entire police force. “Society is hardening and polarization is increasing. I think we are far from a turning point,” says Xander Simonis, chairman of the ANPV police union.