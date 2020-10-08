Kazakhstan expressed concern over attacks and attempts to seize a number of enterprises owned by Kazakh investors in Kyrgyzstan. About this on Thursday stated at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

“We call on the Kyrgyz side to immediately take measures to ensure the safety of both citizens of Kazakhstan and Kazakh companies located in Kyrgyzstan,” the statement said.

The Kazakh side is especially concerned about the facts of threats of physical violence against employees of enterprises – citizens of Kazakhstan, as well as damage to the property of the enterprises themselves.

It is noted that Kazakhstani companies have invested more than $ 1 billion in the Kyrgyz economy in recent years.

Mass protests erupted in Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary elections on October 4. 16 parties competed for 120 seats, but only four of them managed to get the required number of votes.

The protesters seized the buildings of the city hall, public television and radio company, parliament, government and the country’s Interior Ministry. They also released former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev and ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, as well as a number of deputies from prison.

Unidentified persons also tried to seize the office of the gold mining company Kumtor in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The day before, the Kyrgyz parliament launched the impeachment procedure for Jeenbekov. On the same day, political scientist, expert of the Institute of Public Policy of Kyrgyzstan Mars Sariev in an interview with Izvestia said that there is still no structured government in the regions of the country, and the situation remains turbulent.

The CEC canceled the results of the elections, and the leaders of the opposition parties created the first and second coordination councils.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov called what was happening in the country an attempt to seize power, but refused to introduce a state of emergency so as not to provoke a new conflict.