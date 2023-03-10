For some time she had lived segregated in a house on the outskirts of Macomer (Nuoro), locked up by her partner who prevented her from going out, subjecting her to constant harassment and mistreatment, even of a physical nature. To save her were the agents of the Commissariat of the town of Marghine who, having arrived on the spot after a report from the social services of the Municipality, heard the woman’s lamentations coming from inside the building whose door was locked from the outside.

The policemen also found the windows barred and tied with wire and the handles of the windows had also been removed. Once her partner, a 45-year-old originally from the Sassari area but residing in Macomer, was found, the woman was released while the man was arrested in flagrante delicto on charges of kidnapping and ill-treatment and transferred to the Massama prison in Oristano . The partner was assisted by a psychologist and was entrusted to a family home in a protected location.

The woman was terrified by the man’s possible reaction, confirming the relationship of total subjection she had towards him.