The Nuoro massacre brought with it several victims, including Paolo Sannaneighbor of Roberto Gleboni and killed by his murderous fury. From what we know, the man had gone down to the cellar due to a blackout and it is precisely for this reason that the killer found himself on his way.

Nuoro massacre: Paolo Sanna died because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time

Among the different ones victims linked to the Nuoro massacre also appears Paolo Sanna, the neighbor of Roberto Gleboniarchitect of the massacre. Apparently the man died not because he was involved in particular dynamics, but simply because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

From what we know, in fact, the storm had caused a blackout along the street where the Gleboni and Paolo Sanna families lived. The man had therefore decided to go to the cellar as the light had gone out and his objective was precisely to check the meter.

As he was about to return home, however, he met the murderer on his way, who with extreme coldness pointed his gun at him. pistol against, killing him. Fate then took its toll on an innocent life that could have avoided all this for a few minutes.

The memory of Paolo: the pain of family and friends

Paolo Sanna was a truly well-liked man in the town, which is why he was surrounded by friends who really loved him very much. Some of them talk about a last meeting that took place on Tuesday evening, when no one suspected what would happen a few hours later. Among the thousand messages also that of the vocal group of Nuoro, where Paolo sang and had many acquaintances.

Paolo leaves his partner Valentinathe sister Anna and daughters Silvia and Rossella. Unfortunately for him there was nothing that could be done despite the rush to hospital. Upon his arrival Paolo was promptly hospitalized in resuscitation departmentbut unfortunately his condition was too serious to hope for an improvement.

The family members then decided to make the most benevolent decision of their lives, as they agreed to the organ donation. A man who left his mark on everyone he met and who, even from up there, will continue to make his presence felt day after day.