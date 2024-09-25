Forestas worker committed a massacre before taking his own life: he killed his wife and daughter and injured two other children and a neighbor

Nuoro is shocked by a tragedy that has left a trail of blood and dismay. Roberto Gleboni, 50 years old, a worker at the Forestas agency, is the man who this morning committed a family massacre in two separate homes, leaving behind three dead and four injured. The dramatic events took place in two different locations in the city, shocking the Sardinian community.

Gleboni’s murderous rampage began in the apartment on Via Gonario Pinna, where, after a family disagreement, he opened fire on his wife Giusi Massetti, 43 years old, and the daughter Martina24, killing them instantly. In the shooting, two of her children, aged 10 and 14, were also injured. The second, rushed to the hospital in Sassari, is in critical condition. A neighbor was also involved, seriously injured while trying to intervene or escape the chaos.

After causing panic in his home, Gleboni headed to his elderly mother’s house, located on Via Ichnusa. Here, in an act of unheard-of violence, he wounded her in the head before turning the gun on himself, taking his own life. Law enforcement is still looking for the semi-automatic pistol used in the massacre, which the man regularly owned for sporting purposes.

The men of the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri and the Police Headquarters of Nuoro intervened on the scene, committed to reconstructing the exact dynamics of the events. The two streets affected by the massacre, Gonario Pinna Street and Ichnusa Streetare sealed off by the police to allow for technical surveys and to ensure the safety of the area. The magistrate on duty and the coroner have also arrived on site, and are trying to clarify every detail of this heartbreaking story.

The injured were transported to the San Francesco hospital in Nuoro, one of them is in red code and is fighting between life and death. The neighborhood, shaken and in shock, is trying to make sense of a story that seems inexplicable. Neighbors and acquaintances describe Gleboni as an introverted person, but no one could have ever imagined such a dramatic epilogue.

New-York mourns the victims of an unstoppable fury and wonders what could have unleashed the homicidal madness of a man who, from a normal life as a worker, went on to commit an irreparable act, leaving only pain and disbelief.