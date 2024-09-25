This morning, New-York was the scene of a massacre that shocked the local community. RG, a 52-year-old man, committed a desperate act against almost his entire family and ultimately against himself. The man, separated from his wife, acted violently in two different homes, leaving behind a tragic toll of victims and injuries.

The episode began in the house where his wife lived ex-wife, GM43 years old. In an act of rage and desperation, the man burst in and shot the woman and their eldest daughteraged 26. The murderous fury then struck the two youngest children, aged 9 and 14 respectively. Both were seriously injured; one of them was recently declared brain death. According to what has emerged, it seems that the 52-year-old and his wife were separated.

Not satisfied with this first violence, RG he then pointed the gun at a neighborwho probably happened to be passing by at the wrong time, injuring him. Subsequently, the man went to his mother’s house, a83 year old womani, and there he also shot, seriously hitting her in the head. After doing this last action, RG turned the gun on himself and ended his life. His lifeless body was found inside his mother’s house, along with her, who is in critical condition.

Ambulances and law enforcement arrived at the crime scene, immediately surrounding the area and starting investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the events. The emergency services transported the injured, including the man’s mother and neighbor, to the hospital Saint Francis of Nuoro. One of the injured is in very serious conditions. Initial information indicates that the weapon used, a semi-automatic pistolwas legally owned by the man, who used it for sports activities. RG was a worker and also held positions in the management of the Do Cislbut what stands out most is his passion for weapons, an element that, unfortunately, played a central role in this tragic event.