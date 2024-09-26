The day after the terrible massacre family attack carried out by Roberto Gleboni, which cost the lives of five people, new details emerge regarding the tragic event.

the family victim of the father’s murderous rage

The one who spoke and provided further clarifications to the police while they were accompanying him to the hospital was his 14 year old son, the only survivor and grazed by his father: “This morning everyone at home was screaming.”

Possible furious fight broke out before the massacre

According to the story told by his 14-year-old son, the only survivor of the family massacre, it is possible that his father’s murderous fury was triggered by a furious argument which occurred shortly before the tragedy.

It was the 14-year-old who opened the doors to law enforcement officers after the massacre. The boy underwent surgery to remove some splinters from his jaw. At the moment, the minor cannot meet anyone, except medical personnel, before being interviewed by investigators in protected mode and supported by a child psychologist.

When can the surviving child be questioned?

Once his health conditions have improved, the 14-year-old son will be able to be interviewed by investigators and provide any clarifications regarding the possible motive that could explain why his father decided to commit this terrible massacre.

investigation into the motive

To unravel the intricate judicial tangle that surrounds this case, we also rely on the technical tests that will be carried out on the cell phones and computers of the victims and the murderer. Equally important will be the results of the asset assessments: in fact, the purely economic aspects are also under the magnifying glass.

Martina’s professor: “She was a treasure”

The professor Charles Palasupervisor of the thesis of Martinavictim of the family massacre in Nuoro, reported the following to ANSA:

“Martina was a sweetheart of a girl, very studious: she graduated perfectly on time with a thesis in Administrative Science. She had finished an internship and a stage in court before the summer, but in the meantime she was studying for her master’s degree and for the competitions”.

He then added:

“I last met her a few months ago during the Europeadi in the city. She was beaming with her boyfriend and said to me ‘prof, I’m coming to see you in mid-October, I need your advice both on the continuation of my studies and for the competitions, see you soon’. Now I know that unfortunately I will never see her again”.

Martina’s dedication to her father

The entire elementary school was also shocked Mount Gurteiin Nuoro, where Francis10 years old, was in fifth grade. Here’s what some mothers of other students said:

“Francesco was the best in the class, a correct boy, kind and always available, I’m not saying this because he’s dead but because it’s the truth”.

And again:

“We didn’t know anything, nor did we notice any signs of distress in the child. I saw the parents at school a few times, but they were reserved people, after all, dirty laundry is washed at home and there are people who don’t let themselves go outside”.

