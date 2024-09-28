The autopsy tests on the victims of the accident had been scheduled for today, September 28th Nuoro massacre. Examinations by medical examiners on three of the five victims involved in the tragic family affair last Wednesday have begun at the Brotzu hospital in Cagliari.

The task to carry out the autopsies was entrusted to the medical examiner Roberto Demontis, appointed by the Prosecutor’s Office. The examinations on the bodies of the murderer, Roberto Gleboni, 52, his wife Giuseppina, 43, and his daughter Martina, 26, should be concluded today. The man, a forestry worker and trade unionist, fatally shot his wife and daughter, also hitting four other people before taking his own life.

The autopsies on two more bodiesthe 10 year old son and the neighbor involved in the massacre in Nuoro, 69 years old, are scheduled for Sunday 29 September. The neighbor was fatally shot on the landing while Gleboni crossed paths with him on his homicidal spree.

After killing his wife, children and neighbor, Gleboni drove for about four kilometers to the mother’s houseMaria Esterina, 83, who he shot before taking his own life. The woman, seriously injured, is now out of danger but still hospitalized at the San Francesco hospital in Nuoro.

The Nuoro murderer used a 7.65 caliber pistollegally detained, emptying almost two magazines of 12 rounds each. The man mainly aimed at the heads of his victims, a gesture that underlines his intention to kill without any doubt about the outcome. Among the survivors, in addition to the mother, there is also her 14-year-old son, who was injured in the face in an incredibly minor way.

The boy, after being hit, has pretended to be dead and then got up when his father had left. “They were all screaming,” the young man reportedly told the rescuers when they rushed him to hospital. Here he was interrogated by investigators in protected mode and will be interviewed several times later to better understand the dynamics of the Nuoro massacre. Thanks to his first story, it was possible to reconstruct the dramatic events.

Toxicology tests on the worker could offer further clarification on his state at the time of the massacre, but these results will take time. As the investigationsAt the moment, no particularly critical situations or reports of domestic violence have emerged; some testimonies describe Roberto G. as an obsessive person with tendencies towards maniacal control.