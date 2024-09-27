Nuoro family massacre, the house sold to rent. The possible economic motive

Disturbing new details emerge about the family massacre in Nuoro performed by Roberto Gleboni. The 52-year-old slayed the whole family and then he took his own life too, in all there are five victims of this massacre still without a real motive. The only survivor is the 14 year old sonit was he who led the police on the tour of horrors in the house, at the end of twenty minutes of fear. “They are all dead. I was saved because I pretended to be one too. Everyone in the house was screaming.” These are the only sentences that the boy, wounded in the face and in shock, said to the police as soon as they arrived at the door on Wednesday morning.

The tragedy, at least for now – reports Il Corriere della Sera – remains without a motive. He was not found in the house no ticket, no proof that can explain what happened in the apartment in via Ichnusa. The interrogations of the grandmother, still intubated, and the 14-year-old will then be fundamental. The young man cannot meet anyone now, for he has already left the process for requesting custody of relatives. From today, however, investigators will dig into the memory of the family’s cell phones, computers and bank accounts in search of answers.

They will try to understand why – continues Il Corriere – the house in the center, inherited by Giusi, was sold to rent in the suburbs. The 52-year-old’s gun will be analysed, for which his sporting weapons license was renewed just six months ago. We will then try to understand why relations with his wife Giusi’s family were interrupted after Martina’s birth. The aunt of the killer’s wife: “This was not a moment of madness, he killed for no reason. This is violence.”