Escaped today from Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro Marco Raduanocalled ‘balloon’, apical element of the homonymous clan of the Montanari hegemonic in the Gargano area and beyond.

Raduano, born in 1984, detained under the 416 bis regime for murder, violation of the law on weapons and much more, managed to escape by climbing over the wall from the prison. The autonomous Sappe Penitentiary Police Syndicate gives the news, explaining that the exact dynamics of are still ascertaining but the Penitentiary Police staff are working for research in the area.