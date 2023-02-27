Nuoro, the news of the daring escape of the boss from prison: he had the keys to the courtyard

New details emerge on the evasion of the escaped boss from prison Badu ‘e Carros of Nuoro. Marco Raduano he had the keys to get out from the maximum security department and reach the courtyard of the structure. There daring escape of the Apulian 39, an exponent of the Foggia underworld, who was serving a 19-year prison sentence, is enriched with new pieces every day. Now it’s taken hunting to accomplices and supporters throughout the provincewith reinforced controls in all ports and airports of Sardinia.

