A little story that comes from Nuoro, in Sardinia. Vincenzo Moreddu, owner of Bernardi’s Café bar, finds a wallet full of money and launches a social appeal to find the owner. “I don’t like being advertised. However, I think mine was a more than dutiful gesture ”, he says.

The man found the wallet at the entrance to his club. He picked it up and saw that there were many 50 euro notes inside. There were no papers, but inside he found tags that made him think it might have belonged to a courier. Moreddu then took a photo and published an appeal on his Facebook profile and on a social group.

“I found this wallet outside my business. Undocumented and laden with money. It is certainly from a Gls courier ”, he wrote, adding that the owner could have recovered it in his bar. The gesture was rewarded and the worker who had lost the money was tracked down. “I think it was more than a duty to return money worked with sacrifice”, the bartender commented