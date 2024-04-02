Nuoro, attic collapses in a ruined house on the outskirts: two children die

Two boys aged 14 and 15, Patrick Zola and Ethan Romano, died in Nuoro when the attic of a ruined house on the outskirts of the city collapsed. Most likely the two kids were playing inside the building together with other friends who were saved when the collapse occurred; the alarm was given by the mother of one of the two.

The firefighters of the Nuoro provincial command and the 118 doctors arrived on site immediately, but the intervention was unable to save the two boys, who were pulled lifeless from the rubble. It remains to be established why the two teenagers were inside that house. Law enforcement investigations are underway. After the recovery, the magistrate on duty ordered the removal of the bodies, which were transferred to the San Francesco hospital in Nuoro to await the autopsy.