A past in politics, a present on TV. Nunzia De Girolamo tells her story and admits: “I would never have left politics. Politics left me. I was betrayed on an election night of the long knives. I was in bed with a high fever and little hands, especially women’s, decided my fate,” revealed the host of Estate in diretta in the program Storie di donne al bivio hosted by Monica Setta, and broadcast Tuesday 27 August on Rai 2.

“Today I changed jobs,” says the former minister and center-right MP. “I do TV, but I’m always open to new things. Who knows what will happen in the future. My dream? To make Gea happy and marry my husband Francesco Boccia in church. It’s not a given that we won’t do it soon.” During the interview, De Girolamo, in addition to talking about family and projects, recounts an episode related to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “I posted a post on social media after meeting her for a coffee,” he says. “The haters went wild, but if I could do it again, I would do it again. Friendship, when it’s sincere, should be honored without embarrassment.”