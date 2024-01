Religious intercede for the return of kidnapped victims, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti | Photo: EFE

The six nuns kidnapped last Friday (19) in the center of the capital of Haiti were released, as reported this Thursday (25) by the Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince.

The driver and a passenger of the bus in which the nuns, from the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Anne, were traveling to an educational center in the capital, were also released. Together with the community of the Sisters of Saint Anne and the Haitian Conference of Religious, the Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince celebrated in a statement the release of the six nuns and the other people who were kidnapped with them on January 19th.

“This traumatic event tested his faith once again, but it remains unshakable. We cried out to God, who strengthened us in the test and returned freedom to our hostages”, says the note.

The release took place on Wednesday afternoon (24), at the end of a day of prayer, meditation and Eucharistic adoration to ask for the release of all those kidnapped, including the kidnapping victims.

The criminals even demanded the payment of US$3 million (R$14.7 million) as a ransom, but it was not known whether any money was paid for the release.

Last Sunday, at the end of the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis called for the release of those kidnapped in Haiti and “an end to the violence that causes so much suffering to this dear people.”

In recent weeks, cases of kidnapping have increased in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, controlled in at least 80% of its territory by armed gangs who kill, rob, rape and kidnap people in the midst of a security crisis that seriously affects the impoverished Haiti since 2018.