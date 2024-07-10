The Colombia selection He awakens all kinds of emotions and has the country vibrating with his performances in the Copa América, in which this Wednesday he will try to get his way to the grand final against Uruguay.

The fans are paralyzed by the upcoming semi-final match, hoping that the team will maintain its winning streak and qualify for the final.

The enthusiasm has been such that fans have largely filled the stands during every game in the United States and their massive presence is expected this Wednesday in Charlotte.

Even on Tuesday night there was the traditional flag-waving ceremony where hundreds of fans came to the hotel where the players are staying to show their support.

Nuns of the National Team

Amidst this euphoria, a video of some nuns has gone viral. with Colombian national team insignia they encourage the team to reach the final.

In the video, recorded after the 5-0 victory against Panama in the quarterfinals and circulating on social media, the nuns sing the chorus in favor of the team: “We’re going to win, Colombia is a carnival, we’ll win the semis,” they shout.

The national team needs all the support, even divine mediation, to see if they can qualify for the Copa América final.

