Nuns adoratrices: to suppress young women in Franco to receive subsidies in programs for women

The religious adoratrices of the Blessed Sacrament and of Charity, one of the religious congregations that participated in the repression of adolescents through the Francoist institution of the Board of Trustees, today presents a broad activity in Spain focused on social programs for help to help women. Many of them, subsidized by public funds that amount to 18 million euros since 2021, according to the analysis by eldiario.es.

Survive the Board of Trustees, the Francoist prisons of adolescents: “They repressed us twice as they are women”

Among the most large recent aid that the Congregation has received, the 1.5 million euros obtained in 2023 stand out through a nominative grant (that is, direct) of the Ministry of Equality in favor of its social work “for the socio -labor insertion of women and girls victims of trafficking, sexual exploitation and prostitution contexts ”in seven autonomous communities.

Several surviving women of the Board of Trustees who have managed to break the silence and stigma of having gone through this institution, in which during the dictatorship the nuns tried to impose national morale to women, have been claiming reparation by state institutions and Religious

Founded in Madrid in 1856 by the nun Santa María Micaela, the congregation is defined as the promoter of the “adoratrix pedagogy”, which consists in “accompanying women to carry out a process to strengthen their autonomy and self -realization –Mirar (se), govern (se) and endow (se) meaning. ” The Historical chronology That presents the congregation itself on its website contains a temporary leap between 1934, when the adoratrices highlight the canonization of its founder, and 2018, the year in which it is mentioned that the order has a presence in 25 countries on four different continents.

After contacting the adoratrices, the congregation agreed that eldiario.es sent several questions. On February 5, this writing sent the person in charge of Communication of the Order a questionnaire that has not received an answer.







The researcher Consuelo García del Cid, also a survivor of the Board of Trustees, explains that the “conversion” of the activity of the adoratrices and other congregations that participated in the Francoist reformatory occurred after the death of the dictator, but without an official investigation into the ill -treatment to those who had submitted the minors in the convents.

“The transition passed, but nobody remembered us, the patronage survivors,” laments García del Cid, who together with other women have been claiming a reparation for their passage through the institution, where the psychiatrization of adolescents without their consent was usual.

Most of the nuns who were part of the Board of Trustees, explains García del Cid, are very old or have already died, which hinders knowledge by the current ones responsible for what happened in their convents during the Franco regime, adds the researcher.

During the years in which the Board of Trustees was in force, its financing was in charge of the State, which gave the congregations 2,000 pesetas per month by internal, as well as a small percentage of the collection of cinemas and theaters, García del Cid details. “But these income did not allow all the girls to keep all the orders resorted to companies to organize forced labor workshops, without paying anything to the inmates,” adds the researcher.

The reorientation of worship activities or the oblatas was not the only one among the people who participated in the Board of Trustees. “The visitors and wardens, guardians of Franco’s morals, were validated after Franco’s death in social assistants for the face,” says García del Cid.







The details about the subsidies received by the communities of Religious Adoratrices have been collected from the call portal of the National Public Subsidies and Aid Advertising System (SNPSAP). Subsidies have been granted by several institutions, from the Ministry of Equality to Autonomous Communities, Deputations and Town Halls throughout Spain.

All entities of the adoratrices nuns have been included, without taking into account the educational centers, which have received some public subsidy between 2021 and 2024. In total, it is a list of 245 subsidies received by 15 different entities recorded throughout the entire State, both regional and provincial.

The attention to women victims of trafficking, prostitution and sexual exploitation is, according to the data analyzed by this newspaper, the activity for which adoratrices receive more subsidies, with a total amount of 4.3 million euros between 2021 and 2024.

It is followed by attention to victims of gender violence, with 2.7 million, while below the million euros are the aid for associations and attending women in vulnerability.







Before 2021, the details of the aid received by the adoratrices can be consulted through the websites of some of their autonomous congregations. This is the case of the Sicar Foundation, a subsidiary of the adoratrices in Catalonia, where aid between 2015 and 2020 is hung.

In 2020, last year available on their website, the Catalan adoratrices received, after participating in a contest, subsidies from the Ministry of Labor and the Presidency, but also contracts of the Barcelona Social Services Consortium, under the City Council, and subsidies of the Generalitat and its Institut Català de Les Dones (ICD).

Maria Forns, locked in the Francoist prison for teenagers because of a priest: “In the town he said he was a mentally ill”



One of the items was a subsidy of the Ministry of Labor of 80,924.23 euros for the reception of women victims of trafficking and also asylum seekers. In addition to the usual parties related to vulnerable women aid programs, Barcelona’s social services financed social insertion apartments with 259,204 euros. The amounts and subsidized themes were similar in previous years.



