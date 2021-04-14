Nuno Espirito Santo is, at the moment, the best placed for the English press to replace José Mourinho if the former Real Madrid player fails to achieve his goals. If that happens, and Tottenham decides to do without the ‘Special One’, Daniel Levy, president of the spur team, could be launched for the former Valencia coach, a coach he admires and who has earned a lot of credit in England over the last few years even though his season at Wolverhampton is not being too bright.

Nuno, in any case, achieved promotion with the Wolves three years ago, and, in this time he has spent in the elite, he has put together a spectacular team that has managed to sneak into the quarterfinals of the Europa League and achieve two seventh consecutive places. TOHowever, Tottenham would have to make an effort if they want to have Nuno, since his renewal in September until 2023 has placed an exit clause that is close to 10 million euros.

Mourinho, for his part, has a difficult time achieving the team’s primary objective, which is qualify for the Champions League. Eliminated from the Europa League after a catastrophe that continues to plague in north London, the Spurs are currently seventh, six points behind fourth, for which they will have to fight West Ham, Liverpool and Chelsea. This weekend, he will also have the chance to face City at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final, which could give Tottenham the first title since 2008 and a move to the newly founded European Conference League.