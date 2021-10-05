Edgardo Lasalvia: “We will eventually analyze the transfer possibilities with the managers of the company, as it should be”

The world of football noticed him after the capital performance against Barcelona. But come on Darwin Núñez, at least according to insiders, there was no doubt about a brilliant career. It is no coincidence that the profile of the 22-year-old from Artigas was also compared to Inter for the future, with the Nerazzurri always vigilant on the international market. Exclusively for FcInterNews, Edgardo Lasalvia, the player’s agent tells who the mighty Uruguayan is and comments on the rumors concerning him.

The other day his client argued a partitazo against the Blaugurana. And now everyone is talking about him. What did he tell her?

“He is very happy and enjoying the moment, but keeping his feet on the ground and always trying to improve.”

In Portugal they wrote that Inter, Milan and Manchester United want it. It is true?

“Various top-level teams have contacted us, but for the moment the head is in continuing and growing with Benfica and with the Uruguayan selection: this is how important things will come”.

There are those who speak of Núñez as the new Cavani. Could he become one of the strongest strikers in the world?

“They have a lot of things in common. We are convinced that Darwin is destined for great things ”.

Would he be ready to play for a top team like Inter?

“Darwin is ready to play in any team on the globe”.

Its clause is 150 million. Last summer he seemed almost out of the Benfica project and is now an idol. How could it all change?

“The important thing is that he is happy now and wants to repay the trust of Benfica and the affection of the people by winning a title. We will discuss the possibilities of transfer possibly with the company managers, as it should be. For the moment we are calm and happy to see him on the pitch ”.