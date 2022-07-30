The Uruguayan striker makes his debut in the second half and decides the Super Cup in Leicester: Alexander-Arnold’s advantage, then Salah from the spot responds to Alvarez before the decisive header

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

The first is from the Reds. Liverpool take the Community Shield, beating City 3-1 in the spectacular first act between the two great rivals of England, awaited for the umpteenth season as dominatrixes. Decides Darwin Nunez, the new center forward that Klopp initially keeps on the bench: on the field after an hour, he gets the penalty with which Salah puts forward the Reds after the 1-1 draw against City and scored the final 3-1 goal in the 94th minute. Nunez gives Liverpool his first Community Shield since 2006, winning the duel between new players with Erling Haaland, who is practically never seen. The success of the Redswho had scored first in the 20 ‘with Alexander-Arnold before the equal of Alvarez in the 70’, is more than deserved, but no one, Klopp first, thinks that this first act is a faithful indication of what the duel will be seasonal. See also Italian football and Europe: what our big names need to be with the biggest ones

The keys – Liverpool win because they are more orderly, rekindled after a good start from Nunez’s entry into the field, initially on the bench with Firmino in the center of the attack. Klopp’s new center forward is a force of nature, capable with his rush to make the City defense dance and drag his teammates behind him. While Nunez already seems to have figured out how to play so that Liverpool can bring out the best of his characteristics, Haaland too often hides in the grip of Matip and Van Dijk, not participating in the maneuver. He has three chances and wastes them all, including the sensational crossbar in the 96th minute to Adrian beaten. Much better Alvarez, another novelty that Guardiola inserts after an hour: the 1-1 goal is a bird of prey in the area. Even City still seems not to have understood how to best exalt Haaland: Guardiola had said that his new striker needs time, both to get in condition and to understand what to do to make himself useful. Liverpool, on the other hand, seems to be a step forward: they are not perfect but play on his certainties, waiting to better insert Nunez and his liveliness. See also Liverpool vs. Manchester City: don't miss the goals of the match

The match – Liverpool are more determined at the start, with Salah sowing panic on the right as City takes measures to his new life with Haaland and opponents. The match is released in the 21st minute, when Alexander-Arnold from the edge pierces Ederson with an unstoppable shot, also because the goalkeeper is covered by Aké, who deflects the shot. After the goal, Liverpool dropped and City closed the first half in crescendo, with the first flashes of Haaland, harmless for now, immediately after the half hour. Mahrez immediately dangerous at the start of the second half, but the race drops in level and after an hour both Guardiola (inside Alvarez and Foden) and Klopp (it’s up to Nunez for Firmino) try to change. Nunez was the first to get noticed, but in the 70th minute it was City’s substitutions that scored: Foden had a close-range shot blocked by Adrian, but on the rebound Alvarez threw her in. The referee initially cancels for offside, but the Var convinces him to change his mind. It is still the slow motion on the pitch that lends a hand to the referee, when in the 82nd minute he makes him review Dias’s hands in the area that he had initially lost: the penalty is evident, the transformation of Salah impeccable. The City tries to react but in the recovery collects the 3-1 from Nunez, who in the 94th minute collects an assist from Robertson with his head and puts Ederson on. Haaland could also score in the official debut, but he blatantly hits the crossbar. Delivering the first trophy of the season to Liverpool. See also Almendra's reaction to a post against Benedetto

July 30, 2022 (change July 30, 2022 | 22:00)

