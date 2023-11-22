Third success in a row for Celeste: 3-0 against Bolivia and a brace from the Reds center forward. Pitch darkness for La Roja, which falls in Ecuador with the Inter striker on the pitch for 90 minutes. Colombia beats Paraguay, Venezuela 1-1 in Peru

Adriano Seu

Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay is in third gear and is second in the standings in the race for the next World Cup, behind Argentina. There are three consecutive victories for Celeste and three are also the goals that knock out Bolivia, a victim announced after Celeste’s brilliant successes against Brazil and the Albiceleste. Challenge without history in Montevideo, well beyond the score decided by the brace of a wild Darwin Nunez and an own goal. The sixth day of South American qualifying also smiles on Colombia, which conquers Asuncion with a penalty from Borré and continues to climb positions in the rankings thanks to a constant progress (the only one still unbeaten). Satisfaction also in the Venezuelan home, because the draw in Peru serves to extend the unbeaten run and is worth the solitary fourth place in the standings. An increasingly critical situation for Alexis Sanchez’s Chile, who suffered a third knockout and yet another colorless performance despite the change on the bench.

Uruguay-Bolivia 3-0 — The Centenary match was without history, because Celeste broke the balance after 15′ and put the guests under until the end, finishing with 66% possession and an eloquent 17-3 in the count of attempted shots. If against Argentina the constant high pressing was decisive, against Bolivia instead the three-man midfield made up of De La Cruz (stopped in the 29th minute by the post), Bentancur and Valverde dictated the law, who literally hid the ball from the opponents. The icing on the cake was an irrepressible Nunez who, after the powerful shot crossed under the crossbar with which he unlocked the result, repeated his header in the 71st minute following a long cross from De La Cruz. Between one goal and another, two attempts were just wide and one was saved by Viscarra before giving way to Suarez for the last quarter of an hour. Bolivia surrendered just before the break, thanks to a clumsy own goal by Haquin, but Celeste decided not to attack, settling after the third goal and a good save by Viscarra on Olivera. No goals for the Pistolero, who returned to the national team after an absence of eleven months. See also Robert Dante Siboldi defines the future of Diego Lainez after the Gold Cup

Paraguay-Colombia 0-1 — One-way challenge also in Asuncion, and in this case too well beyond the narrow score. Once again driven by James’ ideas, Colombia took home three points thanks to a penalty converted by Borré in the 11th minute. But the cafeteros played with fire until the end due to an excess of confidence, the same one that misled Luis Diaz in the 57th minute face to face with Carlos, the creator of at least three prodigious interventions. The Paraguayan goalkeeper says no to Mina (twice), hypnotizes Sosa in the 28th minute, puts a damper on James in the 42nd minute, but his colleague shows himself to be equally attentive and decisive in the 82nd minute in neutralizing a powerful shot Benitez’s flight, the only occasion of the Paraguayan-tinged evening. Not bad for Colombia who are currently enjoying third place in the standings.

Ecuador-Chile 1-0 — The transition from Berizzo to Cordova produces no effect and Chile sinks further. This time too, a willing Alexis Sanchez was of no use, on the pitch from start to finish without managing to go beyond a few crosses into the area and a free kick thrown against the wall. Ecuador went ahead in the 21st minute thanks to a dart from Mena and from then on they managed with ease, repeatedly trying to double the lead. The hosts didn’t get away just because of a few centimeters on attempts by Rodriguez and Caicedo and the full woodwork hit by Rodriguez in the 76th minute, but Sanches Bas’s team could still be fine. Also because the guests ended the match with zero shots on target. See also F1 | Vasseur: "Mekies will not be replaced, assignments redistributed"

Peru-Venezuela 1-1 — Back and forth in Lima in a match with two faces: a Peruvian first half, with a super Romo keeping the guests afloat, and a full Vinotinto restart. The hosts immediately threatened with Lapadula, but the Cagliari striker lost time and wasted everything. Not bad, because in the 17th minute Yotun takes care of it, author of a great header that wins the advantage. Grimaldo and Yotun again call Romo to overtime, then Venezuela finds the reaction and (after a woodwork from Rondon on the half hour) brings home an equalizer worth gold, thanks to a goal by Savarino in the 54th minute from a center by Machis. Venezuela remains undefeated for the fifth day in a row and takes a temporary fourth place in the rankings with a historic flavor.

the ranking — The narrow success at the Maracanà allows Argentina to consolidate their solitary lead at the top of the standings and, at the same time, gets Brazil into trouble like never before in the history of the Eliminatorias. The Seleçao suffered their third consecutive defeat (unprecedented event) as well as their first home defeat in the history of the World Cup qualifiers, having to settle for the time being with a completely unusual sixth place after six days. The positions: 15 Argentina, 13 Uruguay, 12 Colombia, 9 Venezuela, 8 Ecuador, 7 Brazil, 5 Paraguay and Chile, 3 Bolivia, 2 Peru. See also MotoE | RNF coup: Ramon Forcada is the new director