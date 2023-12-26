Nunez's goal in the sixth minute gave Liverpool a great start at Turf Moor, but coach Jurgen Klopp's team was unable to kill the match.

The crossbar blocked an attempt by Mohamed Salah, and the referee canceled two goals by Cody Jacobo and Harvey Elliott, and Burnley held on before Diogo Jota sealed the win in the 90th minute to claim the three points.

Burnley, ranked 19th, had some chances, especially in the second half, and almost equalized when Jakob Bruun-Larsen's shot went wide of the post.

After achieving its first win in 3 league matches, Liverpool surpassed Arsenal, reaching the midway point of the season with 42 points.

Arsenal, who have 40 points, will host West Ham United on Thursday.