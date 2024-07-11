London (dpa)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez faces a lengthy ban after getting into a fight with fans in the stands following Uruguay’s loss to Colombia in the semi-finals of the Copa America currently being held in the United States.

The British news agency (PA Media) reported that Nunez was among the Uruguayan players who entered the stands after the end of the match in Charlotte, and appeared to be involved in a brawl with fans wearing the yellow shirt of the Colombian national team.

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) responded in a statement, saying: “We strongly condemn the violent incidents affecting football. Our work is based on the conviction that football unites us through positive values.”

He added: “There is no place for violence inside or outside the stadium. We call on everyone in the remaining days of the tournament to focus their passion on supporting their teams, and to hold a party that will remain engraved in the memory.”

Liverpool have yet to comment on the matter, and the club is currently working to establish the facts. It is known that the club’s leadership intends to contact Nunez as soon as the time difference with the United States allows it, and Liverpool will also contact the Uruguayan Football Association.