Liverpool advanced to sixth place with 22 points from 14 games, but Brighton & Hove Albion may regain their position when they face Aston Villa, on Sunday.

Firmino, who was excluded from Brazil’s World Cup squad, advanced with an early goal for the hosts with a header after Andy Robertson’s kick in the sixth minute.

But minutes later, Che Adams equalized for Southampton with a header, after a free kick by James Ward-Prows, in his team’s first match with his new coach, Nathan Jones.

Uruguay striker Nunez restored Liverpool’s lead in the 21st minute, with a direct shot after 19-year-old Harvey Elliott’s pass.

Three minutes before the break, Nunez scored; He joined this summer from Benfica for about 95 million euros, his second goal, after he met a cross from Robertson and scored from close range.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker saved two dangerous chances in the second half and Mohamed Salah missed an easy opportunity to end the match without changing the final result.