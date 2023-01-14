The City of São Paulo will transfer R$ 527,800 monthly to Colégio Liceu Coração de Jesus, in Campos Elíseos, in the center of the city, to maintain the school’s activities. The traditional institution was at risk of closing its doors due to lack of enrolled students.

The information was provided by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. The agreement was formalized by the Ricardo Nunes (MDB) administration through an order published in the Official Gazette of the City on December 31.

Of this amount, R$ 388.5 thousand will be used to pay for 500 enrollments of public school students in the Lyceum, 250 of which for kindergarten and another 250 for Elementary School I (from 1st to 5th grade), all full-time. The remainder, R$ 193,400, will be used to pay for the rent of the building where the school operates, inaugurated over 137 years ago.

In August last year, the Liceu Coração de Jesus announced that it would close its school activities due to financial problems aggravated by the gradual drop in enrollment – ​​in five years, it dropped from 500 students to 190. Among the reasons for the low demand is the insecurity caused for the spread of drug users in Cracolândia, as he told the Estadãoat the time, Father Cássio Rodrigo de Oliveira, spokesman for the Salesian Province of São Paulo.

After the announcement, Nunes said that he intended to make an agreement with the school to cover the tuition fees of 200 students, less than half of what is offered now. Another idea he considered at the time was to transform the place into a Municipal Elementary Education School (Emef). According to the City Hall, the unit becomes part of the municipal network.

public budget

The measure, without debate in the Legislature, is similar to the model adopted for partner day care centers. But this type of use of public funds to pay for enrollments in the private network is not usually celebrated for fundamental education in São Paulo, which does not have the same deficit of public places as early childhood education.

Article 213 of the Constitution provides for transfers to elementary and secondary education for poor students, “when there is a lack of vacancies and regular courses in the public network in the location where the student resides”. In addition, the Executive needs to demonstrate that the application of the budget will be made based on a diagnosis that shows that the vacancies paid for will be filled, and that the education network is unable to absorb the number of students living in those.

“To assess whether this conduct by the City Hall is appropriate, it is necessary to identify whether it has carried out a study in the region that demonstrates that there will be an increase in vacancies and demand for them”, says Alessandra Gotti, PhD in Constitutional Law. “It is also necessary to show that the network will not be able to absorb this demand” says she, who is also a member of the Advisory Committee of the Court of Justice of São Paulo to monitor the creation of vacancies in early childhood education.

To Estadão, in August, Nunes said that the Lyceum already had, in the majority, scholarship students. “We’re talking about a public that already uses free education, so they can’t afford a private school,” he said at the time. The idea, according to him, was that in the new format, students would use a municipal public school within the Lyceum space.

In a note, the City Hall stated that “the process was analyzed by the legal sectors and no unconstitutionality was identified in the model”. He also said that the Liceu will adopt the municipal curriculum and the secretariat’s guidelines. The partnership, he continued, is yet another action for “guaranteeing the rights of students to education”.[/DE ENSINO] When contacted, Colégio Liceu did not speak until 7:40 pm.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.