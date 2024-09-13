Former president participates in event with mayor of São Paulo via video; despite declaring support, he has remained distant from the campaign

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) praised the mayor of São Paulo and candidate for reelection, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), in a video shown on the big screen during an event held on Thursday (12.Sep.2024). In the images, the former Chief Executive praises the MDB member and says that he is “accredited to continue leading the City Hall”.

“I’m rooting for you, I’m sure there will be a 2nd round and we will be victorious in the 2nd round.”, he stated.

Bolsonaro declared support for Nunes’ reelection and nominated the colonel Ricardo Mello de Araujo (PL) as vice president. Despite this, he has remained distant from the campaign. At the September 7 demonstration on Paulista Avenue, Nunes got on the float where the former president spoke, but was not mentioned.

The former coach Pablo Marcal (PRTB) was competing for the preference of those present at the event. He even went to the event, but said he was prohibited by the organization from getting on the float. Pastor Silas Malafaia, one of the organizers of the demonstration, denied it. He called Marçal “psychopath”, “megalomaniac” and “liar”.

The former president, who had already praised Nunes’ opponent, also criticized his presence in Paulista. According to Bolsonaro, Marçal tried to “make a platform” at the event.

Without mentioning Marçal, the former Chief Executive said at the dinner that Nunes’ victory would avoid “a new experience”. And he added: “we already know what these figures look like”.

In addition to Bolsonaro and Nunes, the following also attended the dinner:

A Datafolha survey released on Thursday (September 12) shows a reaction by Nunes in the race for reelection in the city of São Paulo. The politician now has 27% of voting intentions. In the study carried out a week earlier, he had 22%.

Next, they appear Guilherme Boulos (Psol), with 25%, and Pablo Marcal (PRTB), with 19% (a negative variation of 3 percentage points compared to the previous study). The survey’s margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way, so there is a technical tie between the two.

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from September 10 to 12, 2024. 1,204 people aged 16 or over in São Paulo (SP) were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered in TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-07978/2024.

According to Datafolha, the cost of the study was R$95,438.14. The amount was paid by Folha da Manhã SA.

