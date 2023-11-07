Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/11/2023 – 0:03

The mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, stated today (6) that he will go to court if the concessionaire Enel Distribuição São Paulo does not restore electricity to 100% of the city’s population by the end of this Tuesday (7).

According to Nunes, the company made a public commitment to reconnect the energy, by tomorrow, to the 185 thousand customers who are still without electricity in the municipality. “I’m going to go to court. He [Max Xavier Lins, diretor-presidente da Enel Distribuição São Paulo,] made a public commitment to me. This has contract value,” said Nunes.

The mayor’s statement came after a meeting with the state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas, at Palácio dos Bandeirantes. The meeting was also attended by state deputies, directors of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and executives from five energy distribution companies operating in São Paulo.

Around 1.4 million addresses lost power in the capital of São Paulo as a result of the rain and gusts of wind that hit the city last Friday (3).

“This meeting was to express some of our concern and dissatisfaction. We understand everyone’s effort to restore energy, to carry out their actions, but it is very clear that there would not be this meeting if we were satisfied and happy with the response that was given to this event”, said the mayor.

Nunes charged the energy concessionaires and called for stricter regulation of private companies that provide electricity distribution services. “We need to move a little further on the issue of regulation. It seems to me that it is necessary to improve the level of accountability and the level of demand for responses a little more at the moment we realize that climate change is there,” he said.

Max Xavier Lins confirmed his commitment to restore power by the end of tomorrow and classified the company’s performance as “fantastic”.

“We are committed to zeroing or significantly reducing the events of customers who are left without power,” said the CEO of Enel Distribuição São Paulo. According to him, at 5 pm this Monday, 6% of customers affected by the blackout were still without power. “A very, very extraordinary, fantastic recovery. Our goal is to arrive at the end of the day with this at zero,” he said.

Aneel’s General Director, Sandoval de Araujo Feitosa Neto, said that the agency will open an investigation to find out whether the concessionaires adequately provided the services, and that fines could be applied. He noted that the concessionaires did not have prior information about the severity of the rains that hit the state on Friday.

“The distributors had no prediction of the severity of this event. Somehow, it was known that there would be rain, the state’s own detection systems also identified the rain, but were unable to specify its extent and severity,” he said.

The state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas, said that falling trees were the main cause of the problem. “The big villain of this episode was the arboreal issue. It was the issue of the number of trees that, due to lack of adequate management, ended up falling onto the network. We need a joint tree management plan.”

“The tree management plan is one of the cheapest solutions, it is effective and something we can do immediately. We are going to study a bill for the Legislative Assembly to facilitate the efforts of city halls,” she added.