Mayor of São Paulo and concessionaire set a deadline for this Tuesday (Nov 7) to regularize energy supply

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), stated on Monday (6.Nov.2023) that it will go to court if the concessionaire Enel Distribuição São Paulo does not restore electricity to 100% of the city’s population by the end of this Tuesday (7.Nov) .

According to Nunes, the company made a public commitment to reconnect the energy of the 185 thousand customers who remain without electricity in the municipality until this Tuesday (Nov 7). “I’m going to go to court. He [Max Xavier Lins, diretor-presidente da Enel] fmade a public commitment to me. This has contract value”, said Nunes.

The mayor’s statement was made after a meeting with the state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), at Palácio dos Bandeirantes. The meeting was attended by state deputies, directors of Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) and executives from 5 energy distribution companies operating in São Paulo.

Around 1.4 million addresses were left without power in the capital of São Paulo as a result of the rain and gusts of wind that hit the city on Friday (Nov 3).

“This meeting was to express some of our concerns and dissatisfaction. We understand everyone’s effort to restore energy, to carry out their actions, but it is very clear that there would not be this meeting if we were satisfied and happy with the response that was given to this event.”, said the mayor.

“We need to move a little further on the issue of regulation. It seems to me that it is necessary to improve the level of accountability and the level of demand for responses a little more at the moment we realize that climate change is there”, he added.

Max Xavier Lins confirmed his commitment to restore power by the end of this Tuesday (Nov 7) and classified it as “fantastic” the company’s operations.

“We are committed to zeroing or significantly reducing the events of customers who lost power”, said the CEO of Enel. According to him, at 5 pm on Monday (Nov 6), 6% of customers affected by the “blackout” were still without electricity. “A very, very extraordinary, fantastic recovery. Our goal is to arrive at the end of the day with this completed.”, he promised.

Aneel’s general director, Sandoval de Araujo Feitosa Neto, stated that the agency will open an investigation to find out whether the concessionaires adequately provided the services, and that fines could be applied. He highlighted that the companies did not have prior information about the severity of the rains that hit the State on Friday (Nov 3).

“The distributors had no prediction of the severity of this event. Somehow, it was known that there would be rain, the State’s own detection systems also identified the rain, but were unable to specify its extent and severity.”, he argued.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas said that falling trees were the main cause of the problem. “The big villain of this episode was the arboreal issue. It was the issue of the number of trees that, due to lack of adequate management, ended up falling onto the network. We need a joint tree management plan.”

And he added: “The tree management plan is one of the cheapest solutions, it is effective and something we can do immediately. We will study a bill for the Legislative Assembly to facilitate the efforts of city halls”.

With information from Brazil Agency.