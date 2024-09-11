Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/09/2024 – 22:38

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) adapted the language he used in an interview with the Flow podcast, which attracts a predominantly young audience on the internet. He used slang to attack Pablo Marçal (PRTB), position himself as a conservative and counter the influencer’s accusations that he is a “communist” and “leftist”.

In the interview on Tuesday night, the 10th, Nunes referred to the presenter as “bro” several times, used the word “parada” to replace the noun coisa on numerous occasions and said that he was a “bullet shell” councilman when he positioned himself against issues such as the so-called gender ideology, the legalization of abortion and drugs and asking for the breaking of tax secrecy in the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) into Tax Evasion.

“When people say I’m left-wing, communist, and that I defend gender ideology. I’m not. I’m the opposite,” said Nunes. “That’s not cool. I came from the outskirts. In my neighborhood, we call that crocodileism,” continued the mayor, who questioned Marçal’s “right-wing” credentials.

One of Nunes’ campaign’s mottos, including a jingle dedicated to it, is to highlight that he comes from the outskirts of the South Zone. During the interview, he showed a video of a speech he made as a councilman against what he considered the inclusion of gender ideology in the Municipal Education Plan in 2015.

The mayor also criticized Marçal’s proposals. He said that it is “talk” that the former coach will build a one-kilometer-high building, because “the City Hall does not build buildings”, and that the city does not have the appropriate terrain to build cable cars.

Nunes also mentioned suspicions that members of the PRTB, Marçal’s party, are linked to the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC). He cited the case revealed by State that the former state president of the party, Tarcísio Escobar, is being investigated for exchanging luxury cars for cocaine for the PCC and the audio in which the current national president of the party, Leonardo Avalanche, says that he belongs to the criminal organization and that he helped release drug trafficker André do Rap.

Marçal denies any connection with irregularities allegedly committed by party members. Avalanche denies having any connection with the PCC. Escobar claims to be innocent.

The mayor was asked about the suspicion that one of his main allies, the president of the City Council, Milton Leite (União), also has ties to the criminal faction. Nunes stated that public figures can and should be investigated and, if they are found guilty, they must pay. If they are innocent, he said, they will prove it. Leite has always denied any ties to the faction.

“But you can’t compare this [Milton Leite] with that thing about Pablo Marçal. It’s different. The thing about these guys [sic] is another. It’s a guy who got caught on the phone [falando que era do PCC]. What was the state president of the PRTB here, Escobar, Pablo, Pablo Escobar, Escobar, some crazy stuff, right? [sic]”, said Nunes, seeking to associate Pablo Marçal’s first name with Tarcísio Escobar’s surname to refer viewers to drug trafficker Pablo Escobar.

“The thing is: this is not a discussion about who the right-wing vote is. It is the vote for the guy who lies and is involved with the damn criminal organization. [contra o voto em] and who tells the truth,” added the mayor.

Nunes says he, not Bolsonaro, will govern São Paulo

Marçal has become Nunes’ main competitor among right-wing voters. Although the MDB candidate has the official support of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), most of the former president’s voters say they will vote for the PRTB candidate. According to the latest Datafolha poll, Marçal has 48% of those who voted for Bolsonaro, compared to 31% for Nunes.

In the podcast, the mayor sought to highlight his connection with the former president, even singing a short excerpt from the song “Volta Bolsonaro”, but said that, if reelected, he will be the one to govern. “When there is a problem, you will talk to me, you will not call Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro was very coherent when I was there in 2021 asking for help for the city, we eliminated the municipal debt with the Union. […] Now we unite to defeat the far left,” he concluded.