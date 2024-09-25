Mayor of São Paulo says that the deputy should demand a position against Moraes’ impeachment from PL deputies who did not sign the document

The mayor of Sao Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), criticized this Tuesday (24.Sep.2024) the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) after the offensive against the PSD because of the impeachment request of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes. In an interview with Poder360the candidate for reelection in the capital said that the congressman has to take care “from his house”.

“Do you know how many PL deputies did not sign? [o pedido de impeachment de Moraes]? 22. So he has to talk about the PL, his party. First, he takes care of his own house. In politics we have to be very transparent and truthful. I don’t know what’s behind that.”declared Nunes. The PSD is part of the coalition with the MDB, the mayor’s party.

As shown by the Poder360co-religionists and supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have been raising their voices against the party led by Gilberto Kassab and asking voters not to vote for party candidates. The main reason is that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), has not followed through on the more than 20 impeachment requests against Moraes.

In a post, Nikolas Ferreira said that if the PSD and Kassab do not support Moraes’ impeachment in the Senate, the right will not support Nunes in São Paulo. He also mentioned the PSD’s relationship with the president’s government. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)which has 3 ministers affiliated with the party.

