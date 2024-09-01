Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 19:43

Reelection candidate Ricardo Nunes (MDB), in a debate between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, promoted by TV Gazeta in partnership with the channel MyNewsstated that there is “no discomfort whatsoever” regarding the position of former President Jair Bolsonaro in the municipal elections in São Paulo. The statement was made in response to a question from Fábio Zambeli, a columnist for the channel MyNewsabout possible dubious behavior by Bolsonaro in relation to possible support for candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB).

In response, Nunes stated that he has the support of both Bolsonaro and the state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

“We have proven through the actions we are taking that we are capable of doing this. There is absolutely no discomfort whatsoever that has the support of President Jair Bolsonaro, the support of Governor Tarcísio de Freitas and my deputy Colonel Mello Araújo, who has a beautiful history,” said the current mayor of the capital of São Paulo.