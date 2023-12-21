Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/21/2023 – 17:41

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), made public a demand for the 2024 elections in the capital of São Paulo. He wants the support of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and also the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), in an alliance against his main opponent, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL).

In a video that has been circulating in political circles since the night of this Wednesday, 20th, and published on the social networks of the current mayor of São Paulo, Nunes says that former president Bolsonaro knows the responsibility he has in uniting against what he called “extreme -left”. The statement was made to Guardiã da Notícia radio, in Santo André, on ABC Paulista.

In the publication made with a thumbs up and the Brazilian flag in the caption, Nunes said that Bolsonaro's support could be crucial for the capital's electoral direction. “I was with him at city hall, I was with him at several events. Now, it's his time. Naturally, he chooses the best time to be able to declare [apoio]. I want it, it is important that it has the support of President Bolsonaro, the support of President Bolsonaro is essential. And I'm sure he is aware of his responsibility for what we are talking about in São Paulo in combating the worst of the extreme left”, stated the current head of the Executive Branch.

Without mentioning the name of federal deputy Guilherme Boulos, Nunes made accusations against the parliamentarian. “A person who invades property, disrespects the law, releases fake news all the time, co-opted unions in order to cause disruption in the city and our responsibility as public figures, both me, Tarcísio and Bolsonaro, needs to be taken into consideration within the context of uniting the right and the center to be able to protect our city and thus protect our country”, said Nunes.

O Estadão He contacted deputy Guilherme Boulos' press office about Nunes' statements, but, for now, the parliamentarian will not comment on the matter.

Bolsonaro said he preferred Ricardo Salles

Ricardo Nunes' speech comes almost 10 days after former president Bolsonaro said at an event that he preferred Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), federal deputy, as a candidate for Mayor of São Paulo. Bolsonaro asked for “Salles mayor” in a conversation with journalists upon leaving a PL event in Brasília.

The moment was recorded on video and later published on the deputy's social networks. “It would be an opportunity to reward him,” said the former president, praising Salles’ work as Minister of the Environment. “São Paulo really deserves a name that will do for the municipality and not for a party”, said Bolsonaro at the time. Salles resigned from the Ministry of the Environment in 2021, after becoming the target of an investigation into an illegal scheme for the removal and sale of wood. This year, he became a defendant in an action over bribes from timber smuggling.