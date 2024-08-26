Mayor of São Paulo says he “does not agree with censorship” over decision to suspend profiles of his opponent in the elections

The mayor of São Paulo and candidate for reelection, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), called this Sunday (25.Aug.2024) the opponent, Pablo Marcal (PRTB), of “feeble-minded”. The MDB member made the statement after participating in an evangelical service in São Miguel Paulista, in the northern part of the capital.

Nunes was asked if he would have been offended by being called “communist” by Marçal. The information is from the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper.

“He is mentally challenged, he needs treatment. He throws this around to confuse people’s minds.”said the mayor. “This is dishonesty, but people are starting to notice how he acts. He wants to plant lies, and the truth will prevail.”he declared.

MARÇAL NETWORKS

Judge Antonio Maria Patiño Zorz, from TRE (Regional Electoral Court) of São Paulo, temporarily suspended Marçal’s social media profiles on Saturday (August 24). The decision also affects the candidate’s activities on the Discord platform. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 69 kB).

In reference to the case, Nunes said that “cannot agree with censorship in any situation”.

“Now, the rules need to be the same. If you can make cuts, boost things, it has to apply to everyone”declared the mayor of São Paulo.

