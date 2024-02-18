Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/18/2024 – 22:49

By Natalia Coelho

São Paulo, 02/18/2024 – The mayor of São Paulo recently published on social media a tribute to businessman Abílio Diniz, Brazilian businessman and founder of Grupo Pão de Açúcar who died this Sunday.

“Abílio Diniz leaves us, and leaves a legacy of example to be followed. A successful businessman, generating employment and income, he was also an admirable person; a lover of his country and a survivor of misfortunes. He did not let his guard down even when he lost a child prematurely, when he was a victim of crime, or when he faced historic economic crises. He was a great Brazilian, from São Paulo and from São Paulo. He is my tribute and my recognition for everything he built and for everything he will continue to represent for all of us. He will be greatly missed. To family and friends, my condolences. May God comfort you in this difficult time”, he wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Abílio died this Sunday due to respiratory failure. He had already been admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital, in the capital of São Paulo, for three weeks, according to people close to him.

Contact: [email protected]