Mayor of São Paulo is supported by former president, but denies that elections will be decided between Lula and Bolsonaro

The mayor of Sao Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), stated that he was a “Ricardist” when asked if he was a “Bolsonarist” this Monday (5.Aug.2024), during an interview with Young pan. Nunes is supported by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The support of President Bolsonaro and Governor Tarcísio is extremely important. We managed to unite the center and the right to defeat this extreme left,” stated.

Furthermore, he said he “repudiates” the statement made by the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) about the elections in the capital of São Paulo being a “direct confrontation” between him and Bolsonaro (PL). The PT candidate in the capital is the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP).

“The election is 2024, not 2026. If President Lula wants to have a dispute with President Bolsonaro, he should wait for his turn in 2026. The election is for mayor of São Paulo, when the elections end on October 6th or on the day of the second round, the person who will govern the city from January 1st is the one who was elected.”said the mayor.

Furthermore, he demanded greater support from President Lula. “What we expect from the federal government is to have more support and to be able to work together so that we can have a truly democratic process.”

BOLSONARO’S SUPPORT FOR NUNES

According to Nunes, Bolsonaro called him 2 months after he took office as mayor – on May 16, 2021, when the then mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) died. He explained that he had gained admiration for the former president when he was still in the federal Executive.

“In July [de 2021]I was in Brasília and I brought the city’s main issue to the table, which was São Paulo’s debt. We owed R$25 billion to the federal government. Every month I paid R$280 million to the federal government. In November or December, we had already resolved it, signed it and settled the debt of the City of São Paulo with the federal government. So I am grateful to President Bolsonaro.”he informed.