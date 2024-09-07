Mayor of SP avoids talking about support for Moraes’ impeachment and declares that the act defends democracy

The mayor of São Paulo and candidate for reelection Ricardo Nunes (MDB) stated on Friday (September 6, 2024) that he would not mind sharing a stage with Pablo Marcal (PRTB) and the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the September 7th demonstrations on Avenida Paulista this Saturday. “For me, he [Marçal] It has no relevance whatsoever”declared the MDB member about the businessman.

“I have no problem with anything. I think what we need to know is who Pablo Marçal is. A liar who says things without the slightest responsibility.”said in a debate at UOL and of the S.Paulo Newspaper.

“If he’s around, I’ll just pay attention. To me, he’s of no relevance whatsoever, except to defeat him and get him out of here.”said the mayor of São Paulo. He was asked about the possibility of a meeting with Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and the former president at Palácio dos Bandeirantes before the event on Saturday (7.set) and whether he planned to record campaign material with Bolsonaro.

“There is no recording scheduled. Tomorrow [este sábado] There’s a demonstration on Paulista. Maybe I’ll go there and go along, but that’s not certain yet.”he said.

Nunes avoided answering whether he would attend the demonstration, whose main agenda is the impeachment request of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister, Alexandre de Moraes, to support his departure.

“What Folha reported is very worrying. Obviously, the country’s highest court will be able to clarify what is necessary for society. But the demonstration is in defense of the democratic rule of law.”he stated.

“Protesting is one of the rights that democracy guarantees to all of us. I will be there in this context. The Federal Senate is the one who has to evaluate Alexandre’s situation. As mayor, I have a lot of responsibility for what I say.”he concluded.